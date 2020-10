ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting the Blair County Convention Center.

You can watch the live stream right here when the event starts. It is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Ted Nugent and Cam Hanes are expected to kick off the program ahead of Trump Jr. who is to speak around 3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump visited Blair County on Monday, where he gave a speech at the Altoona-Blair County Airport as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign tour.