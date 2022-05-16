CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday, May 17 is the Pennsylvania primary election. It is the key to determining who will be on the ballot for governor and United States Senate come November.

Only registered democrats or republicans can vote on the races. You can check your registration here.

If you’re not registered with a party, you cannot vote for a candidate, but you can vote on any local ballot questions.

If it is your first time voting at your specified polling location, you will need to bring a photo I.D. You can find your polling location here.

Clearfield County Elections Director Dawn Graham said bringing patience is requested too, as some polling locations have minimal staff.

“This has been, you know, one of the most difficult years to try and recruit poll workers,” said Graham.

The polls close at 8 p.m., but as long as you’re in line by that time, you can vote. If you requested a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it yet, you’ll need to drop it off at your county’s elections office by 8 p.m. as well.

You can check the status of previously mailed ballots here.

WTAJ News will have live election coverage with reporters across the commonwealth at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m.