VIDEO: How to make sure your mail-in vote is counted

(WTAJ) — Coronavirus has changed the way Americans have gone about their daily lives, including how they have voted in 2020. In Pennsylvania, we saw our primary elections get moved to June and now, the option for mail-in voting has dominated debates, headlines, and the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Once you request your mail-in ballot, which you must do before October 27, you’ll receive an email when they send it out. A few days later it will arrive and inside is your ballot along with two more envelopes.

Both envelopes are equally important.

After casting your vote with a BLUE or BLACK pen, not a No. 2 pencil, your ballot will need to be placed inside of the first envelope labeled “Official Election Ballot.” Failure to use this envelope results in what is called a “naked ballot” and may not be counted at all when it’s received.

After that, you’ll place the “Official Election Ballot” envelope inside of the return envelope. It will be addressed to your county elections office, for Blair County, it will be headed to Hollidaysburg.

Once you seal that final envelope you can sign and date the back of the envelope along with putting your address on it.

From there, your official vote can be placed in your mail-box, a ballot drop box in your county, or taken directly to the county elections office.

All ballots MUST be to the collections office by the end of business on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Plan ahead and vote early enough that you don’t risk your vote being late and not being counted.

Of course, polls will be open as normal, with COVID-19 precations, on Tuesday, November 3rd for everyone who wishes to vote in person.