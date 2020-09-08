Vice President Mike Pence to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a bus tour a week after Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s visit.

Coming off of his campaign stop in Luzerne County for a ‘Workers for Trump’ rally, Pence will begin his trip in Murrysville where he’ll visit Cornerstone Ministries Church.

He’s also set to visit Penn Energy Resources, LLC in Freedom Pennsylvania before returning to Washington.

Pence’s visit comes a week after Joe Biden made his campaign stop in Pittsburgh where he spoke about “Donald Trump’s America”.