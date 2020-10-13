Trump visits Johnstown for campaign rally

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump visited Johnstown on Tuesday evening as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign tour.

The president arrived at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to deliver a speech at around 7:30 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. also visited Johnstown on Sept. 22 at the Roxbury Park Bandshell.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Johnstown about a week later on Sept. 30 at the Johnstown Amtrak station.

The president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said that the president tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. He restarted his campaign trail on Monday, where he gave a speech at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

