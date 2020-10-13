Trump visits Johnstown for campaign rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Elections officials in Pennsylvania’s second-most populous county say that nearly 29,000 voters were mailed ballots with the wrong contests on them, and that those voters will receive corrected ballots next week.

Allegheny County officials on Wednesday blamed the error on the contractor hired to handle the printing, collating and mailing of ballots.

They say they were alerted to the mistake on Friday, when voters started contacting them to complain that their ballot showed contests for other districts.

They say wrong ballots that were mailed in will be set aside and reviewed by the county’s election returns board after the election to ensure that only one ballot per voter is counted.