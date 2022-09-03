WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News will be live later today at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza where Donald Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Doug Mastriano are holding the “Save America Rally.”

The event is being held about 10 minutes away from where President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre just four days prior.

Guest speakers are expected to begin speaking at 4:00 p.m. and the former president is expected to give his remarks around 7 p.m. Eyewitness News will be streaming the event live from this article.





Among those speaking at the event are Doug Mastriano, the republican party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the republican party’s senate candidate, as well as several others on the Trump ticket.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA 14th District, was also seen walking into the event.

This will be the first rally Trump has appeared in since the FBI raided his home in Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump’s visit will result in temporary delays near the Mohegan Sun Arena during the afternoon and evening hours:

Interstate 81 Southbound exit 180 and exit 168 Highland Park Interchange between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Interstate 81 Northbound exit 168 and exit 180 during the times of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say drivers are reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area during Saturday’s event.