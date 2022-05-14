(WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Doug Mastriano (R) for the Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race.

In an email, Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Mastriano.

Trump’s announcement comes just four days before the Pa Primary Elections, with a field of now seven Republican candidates, looking to beat the lone Democrat Josh Shapiro in November.

Over the past 24 hours, both Republican Jake Corman and Melissa Hart have dropped out of the primary race and endorsed candidate Lou Barletta. Both Corman and Hart’s names will still appear on the ballot, but both have told their supporters to vote for Barletta on May 17.

While Trump’s endorsement has been long speculated, this is only the second time he has talked about the state’s governor race. Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, was criticized by the 45th President in April. Trump called McSwain a “coward” and said he did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 election.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In a recent poll by Fox News, Mastriano holds a double-digit lead in the Governor’s race. Mastriano has pulled 29% of the votes, while Barletta trails with 17% and McSwain in third with 13%.