Trump, Biden win Pennsylvania primary amid unrest, pandemic

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania held a primary election amid civil unrest, a pandemic, the introduction of new voting machines in 22 counties and the debut of mail-in balloting that pushed county election bureaus to their limits.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Long lines were reported in Philadelphia, where polling places were dramatically consolidated, while two suburban Philadelphia counties won court decisions to extend counting of mail-in ballots.

The result of the highest-profile contest on the ballot was a foregone conclusion: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, uncontested for their party’s nominations, both won their primary Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

County officials otherwise warned that many contest results would be delayed well past election night.