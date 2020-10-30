Trump, Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania before Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is living up to its billing as a premier battleground state. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will devote big chunks of their last three days of campaigning before Election Day to being in Pennsylvania.

Trump is scheduled to spend his day in Pennsylvania on Saturday, attending four rallies in the state. Those are scheduled for Bucks County, Reading, Butler and Montoursville.

He has another scheduled for Monday afternoon in Scranton.

Biden will attend an event in Philadelphia on Sunday.

On Monday, the Biden campaign said that Biden, wife Jill, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will campaign in the state.