Trump, Biden claim state victories as election results roll in

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Results are coming in for the presidential election. Updates on individual victories in the states will be provided here.

District of Columbia: Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins three electoral college points.

New York: Joe Biden has won the state of New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 29 electoral college points.

New Mexico: Joe Biden has won the state of New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins five electoral college points.

North Dakota: Donald Trump has won the state of North Dakota for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.

South Dakota: Donald Trump has won the state of South Dakota for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.

Wyoming: Donald Trump has won the state of Wyoming for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.

Louisiana: Donald Trump has won the state of Louisiana for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims eight electoral college points.

Nebraska: Donald Trump has won the state of Nebraska for the 2020 presidential election.

Indiana: Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims 11 electoral college points.

Connecticut: Joe Biden has won the state of Connecticut for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 7 electoral college points.

New Jersey: Joe Biden has won the state of New Jersey for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 14 electoral college points.

Arkansas: Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump wins 6 electoral college points.

Virginia: Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 13 electoral college points.

Illinois: Joe Biden has won the state of Illinois for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden 20 electoral college points.

West Virginia: Donald Trump has won the state of West Virginia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims five electoral college points.

South Carolina: Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims six electoral college points.

Tennessee: Donald Trump has won the state of Tennessee for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims 11 electoral college points.

Alabama: Donald Trump has won the state of Alabama for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims nine electoral college points.

Mississippi: Donald Trump has won the state of Mississippi for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims six electoral college points.

Kentucky: Donald Trump has won the state of Kentucky for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims eight electoral college points.

Oklahoma: Donald Trump has won the state of Oklahoma for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims seven electoral college points.