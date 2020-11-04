Trump, Biden claim state victories as election results roll in

(WTAJ) — Results are coming in for the presidential election. Updates on individual victories in the states will be provided here.
District of Columbia: Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins three electoral college points.
New York: Joe Biden has won the state of New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 29 electoral college points.
New Mexico: Joe Biden has won the state of New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins five electoral college points.
North Dakota: Donald Trump has won the state of North Dakota for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.
South Dakota: Donald Trump has won the state of South Dakota for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.
Wyoming: Donald Trump has won the state of Wyoming for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims three electoral college points.
Louisiana: Donald Trump has won the state of Louisiana for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims eight electoral college points.
Nebraska: Donald Trump has won the state of Nebraska for the 2020 presidential election.
Indiana: Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims 11 electoral college points.
Connecticut: Joe Biden has won the state of Connecticut for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 7 electoral college points.
New Jersey: Joe Biden has won the state of New Jersey for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 14 electoral college points.
Arkansas: Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump wins 6 electoral college points.
Virginia: Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden wins 13 electoral college points.
Illinois: Joe Biden has won the state of Illinois for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Biden 20 electoral college points.
West Virginia: Donald Trump has won the state of West Virginia for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims five electoral college points.
South Carolina: Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims six electoral college points.
Tennessee: Donald Trump has won the state of Tennessee for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims 11 electoral college points.
Alabama: Donald Trump has won the state of Alabama for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims nine electoral college points.
Mississippi: Donald Trump has won the state of Mississippi for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims six electoral college points.
Kentucky: Donald Trump has won the state of Kentucky for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims eight electoral college points.
Oklahoma: Donald Trump has won the state of Oklahoma for the 2020 presidential election. As a result, Trump claims seven electoral college points.