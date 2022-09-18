BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, stumped in Blair County Saturday to continue his campaign.

Shapiro made a stop at the American Federation of State County and Municpal Employyees District Conuncil Building in Duncansville to talk about issues affecting rural Pennsylvania.

“I understand the importance of the agricultural industry and recognize that we have so many small and mid-size family owned farms and yet they don’t have access to capitol goods,” Shapiro said. “They don’t have access to technical skills. As governor, I’ll bring both into rural communities. I’ll make sure everybody’s connected to the internet at high speed, affordable prices. Make sure that everybody sees the investment from my administration in rural Pennsylvania to grow the economy here and create jobs.”

Shapiro continued his trip around Central Pennsylvania., also making a stop in Chambersburg, just a day after Doug Mastrino campaign their along side Donald Trump Jr in Chambersburg.