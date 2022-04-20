CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just weeks from the May primary, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Carla Sands made a stop in Sidman on Wednesday evening.

Sands says she stands on America first policies and will put the needs of Pennsylvanians first and fight to grow job opportunities. She says she’ll fight to protect your constitutionally protected rights including freedom of speech and religion.

“We need a conservative in the senate, we don’t want another weak republican who’s going to go along to get along, it’s now or never, and so we’re telling conservatives to take a look at our campaign.”

Sands says she will fight for increased natural gas production and end the countries reliance on foreign oil.