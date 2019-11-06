Election Results

Results: Blair County Commissioner race

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioner race has ended with the call of both Republican candidates and Laura Burke on the Democrat side.

Amy Webster, Bruce Erb, and Laura Burke have beaten Ted Beam Jr for the three seats.

