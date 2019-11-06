Results: Blair County Commissioner race

' <!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioner race has ended with the call of both Republican candidates and Laura Burke on the Democrat side.

Amy Webster, Bruce Erb, and Laura Burke have beaten Ted Beam Jr for the three seats.