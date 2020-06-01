Record high of mail in- absentee ballots for PA Primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is seeing a record high of mail in and absentee ballots this year.

1.8M residents requested to use this form of voting, and 1.1M have returned their ballots.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said this is 17-times greater than the amount of absentee ballots for the 2016 Presidential election.

Because of this drastic increase, Secretary Kathy Boockvar said patience for results — is necessary.

“Counties are committed to counting votes as early as they can, but their first priority is and must be to accurately and securely count every, single vote,” she said.

All mail-in or absentee ballots must be turned in, not postmarked, by Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

If you are voting in-person on Tuesday, make sure you check your polling location as it may have changed. Proper safety steps will be in place at all polling places.