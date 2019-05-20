Primary Candidates for Altoona Mayor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the primary elections coming up, WTAJ is taking a look at your candidates across Central Pa. Here’s a look at those running for Mayor of Altoona.
Matthew Pacifico -R. current mayor of Altoona
-Altoona gets out of ACT 47, state distress program
-Blight Task Force leadership
-Altoona’s first full-time Mayor(2016)
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, but I also believe there is much more work we need to do… and that’s why I’m running for re-election”
Bridgette Jackson -D.
-2006 AAHS graduate
-2010 Graduate of West Chester University
“I am running for Mayor because I believe it is our city’s role to help make our citizens lives a little better and a place where all people, regardless of color, status, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability or education level will have opportunities to succeed.”
Mark Geis -D.
Retired from United Ironworkers Union, Former City Councilman of 20 years
“The mayor is a lobbyist who should facilitate legislative changes in the city’s favor.”