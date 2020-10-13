Presidential nominee Joe Biden responds to Trump’s visit to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Trump will be in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening. Former Vice President Joe Biden released the following statement on the visit:

“When I visited Johnstown, I said this election was a choice between Johnstown and Park Avenue, and I meant it. Over the last four years, President Trump has only looked out for big corporations and the super-wealthy like those on Park Avenue, and has failed to protect Pennsylvanians from the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Cambria County’s unemployment rate has risen to double-digits, and Pennsylvania is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 cases in six months. But instead of having a plan to help communities like Johnstown recover and rebuild, President Trump is trying to strip away health care protections from the 5 million Pennsylvanians living with pre-existing conditions.

As president, I will fight for the workers and families in Johnstown who are tired of President Trump’s broken promises and failed leadership. I will bring good-paying union jobs to communities like Johnstown, raise wages, and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. And I will protect your health care and work alongside you as we rebuild a better economy — an economy that works for families in Johnstown, not just the folks on Wall Street.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden