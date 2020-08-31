President Trump to visit Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is truly a battleground state. As August ends, Joe Biden, Vice President Pence, and President Donald Trump are making their appearance in Pennsylvania.

On September 3rd, President Trump will be in Latrobe and tickets are still available by clicking here. His arrival comes just days after both Biden and VP Pence come to Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden will be just outside of Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, discussing the economy of Pennsylvania. The Democratic Presidential Nominee’s campaign says he’ll use his speech to answer this question – “Are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?.

The President posted a tweet in response to Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania:

Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice, his poll numbers are PLUNGING! Going to Pittsburgh, where I have helped industry to a record last year, & then back to his basement for an extended period… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Luzerne County, Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The Vice President will be holding a “Workers for Trump” campaign event at Kuharchik Construction, Inc. in Exeter. Pence previously stopped in Somerset in July to visit employees of Guy Chemical and spoke to the community as part of the “Great American Comeback Tour.”