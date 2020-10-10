President Trump, former VP Biden plan campaign trips in Pennsylvania

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is expected to stop by in Erie on Saturday, Oct. 10, his campaign announced. There were no other details that were immediately available on the former vice president’s visit.

The former vice president recently made a trip to Gettysburg and plans to head to Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 15, after the second debate was canceled.

Meanwhile, amid battling COVID-19, President Trump is determined to get back on the campaign trail and is trying to visit the Pittsburgh area on Monday. Currently, he plans to hold a rally on the south lawn of the White House Saturday from the balcony we saw him from when he returned from the Walter Reed medical center.

Trump’s attempt to get back on the road may come with changes depending on his condition. We’ll continue to cover his plans as they become known.