Pennsylvania nears 9M voters at registration deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Monday is the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in which the presidential battleground state is playing a central role in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Voter registration in Pennsylvania has hit a record high in this cycle, and as of Friday, the latest statistics available, voter rolls were about 17,000 short of hitting 9 million. That includes nearly 4.2 million Democrats and nearly 3.5 million Republicans.
Democrats continue to hold a substantial registration edge, but Republicans have narrowed the gap by about 200,000 from 2016’s presidential election to about 700,000 now.