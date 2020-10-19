Pennsylvania nears 9M voters at registration deadline

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Monday is the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in which the presidential battleground state is playing a central role in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Voter registration in Pennsylvania has hit a record high in this cycle, and as of Friday, the latest statistics available, voter rolls were about 17,000 short of hitting 9 million. That includes nearly 4.2 million Democrats and nearly 3.5 million Republicans.

Democrats continue to hold a substantial registration edge, but Republicans have narrowed the gap by about 200,000 from 2016’s presidential election to about 700,000 now.