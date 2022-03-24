(WTAJ) — State Senator Pat Stefano (R) announced that he will seek reelection in Pennsylvania’s 32nd District.

The district includes Bedford, Fayette and Somerset counties, along with Scottdale in Westmoreland County. Before being elected to the State Senate in 2014, Stefano served as president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. Stefano said he has worked hard to listen and respond to the needs of local residents.

“My outreach efforts have led to many important initiatives including my legislation to provide communities with the tools to eliminate blighted properties, the veteran recognition events in Uniontown and Somerset, and the teamwork to secure funds for important district projects,” he said. “To me, it’s all about doing what is right for the residents I serve.”

He will seek the Republican nomination in the May primary election.