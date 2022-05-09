LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – With a few days to go in the Pennsylvania Senate primary race, the leading candidates are pulling out all the stops and bringing in their biggest endorsements to help swing undecided voters.

Dave McCormick, who finished third but within the margin of error of leading in a recently published Trafalgar Poll, was joined by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Lancaster County.

“I support the most conservative candidate who can win,” said Cruz at the Listrak headquarters in Lititz.

Cruz says “the entire country is counting on Pennsylvania” with the possibility Democrats could flip a seat currently held by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

David McCormick, and left, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wave to attendees during a campaign stop in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, joins David McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, as he speaks with members of the media at a campaign stop in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

McCormick and Cruz also held an event on May 12 in Allegheny County, according to the county’s party chair. Cruz previously stumped for McCormick during a January rally in Lehigh County.

McCormick has been in a three-way battle with Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette in recent polls of Pennsylvania’s Republican voters. A significant portion of the electorate remains undecided despite former President Donald Trump endorsing Oz and rallying for him in western Pennsylvania last week.

“I don’t know David (McCormick) well, and he may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA,” said Trump during the rain-soaked rally. “He’s not MAGA. He’s more (Pat) Toomey than he is MAGA.”

McCormick has said he’s running on an “America First agenda” despite not receiving Trump’s endorsement.

Pennsylvania’s primary Senate race will be held on May 17.