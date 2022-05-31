(WTAJ) — Unofficial results from the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Republican Primary show that candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz won the most votes across our Central region.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Oz took the majority of votes in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron and Clearfield Counties. Rival candidate David McCormick got the most of votes in Centre, Elk and Somerset Counties and challenger Kathy Barnette received the most votes in Huntingdon and Jefferson Counties.

Unofficial results provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State. (Tuesday, May 31, 2022)

This comes as a recount is underway in the race which has been too close to call. McCormick’s campaign has also filed a lawsuit in commonwealth court arguing that undated mail-in ballots should be counted. While Pennsylvania law says the ballots have to be dated, a federal court says dating an envelope is irrelevant as long as the ballot is otherwise received on time and from a qualified voter.

Oz currently leads McCormick by 922 votes for the nomination and has declared victory despite the recount that was ordered on May 25. Results from the recount are to be reported to the Department of State on June 8 where a winner will be announced.