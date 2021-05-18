Nationally watched questions on pandemic, race on ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in Pennsylvania will weigh in on nationally watched questions on the primary ballot. Two questions on Tuesday’s ballot seek to limit a governor’s emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and his emergency disaster director have called the proposals reckless. A third, unrelated question asks voters to decide whether to add a passage to the constitution outlawing discrimination because of someone’s race or ethnicity.
Democratic Sen. Vince Hughes of Philadelphia said he sponsored it in case federal anti-discrimination case law is reversed by the Republican-majority U.S. Supreme Court or federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump.
