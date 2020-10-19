Monday is voter registration deadline day in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) – Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote before the 2020 general election.
Here’s everything you need to know how to register to vote in Pennsylvania.
Register to Vote in Pennsylvania
To vote in the next election, you must complete your application by Oct. 19, 2020.
You can submit your application:
- On the PA Voter Services web site
- Delivered to your county voter registration office.
- By mail to your county voter registration office, received by Oct. 19, 2020
- If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.
If you have one, use your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID to reference as you complete the application.
Local Board of Election offices:
Blair County
Mailing Address: 423 Allegheny Street, Suite 43, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Sarah Seymour, Director of Elections
Phone: (814) 693-3287
Fax: (814) 693-3144
Email: sseymour@blairco.org
Virginia Clapper, Assistant Director of Elections
Phone: (814) 693-3150
Email: vclapper@blairco.org
Bedford County
Mailing Address: Bedford County Courthouse, Suite 300, 200 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522
Debra Brown, Chief Clerk / Director of Elections
Phone: (814) 623-4807
Fax: (814) 623-0991
Email: dbrown@bedfordcountypa.org
Cambria County
Mailing Address: 200 South Center Street, Ebensburg, PA 15931
Shirley Crowl, Director
Maryann Dillon, Head Clerk
Phone: (814) 472-1460 or 472-1464
Fax: (814) 472-9642
Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Centre County
Mailing Address: Willowbank Office Building, 420 Holmes St, Bellefonte, PA 16823
Phone: (814) 355-6703
Email: Elections@centrecountypa.gov
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clearfield County
Mailing Address: 1 North Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830, 814.765.2641
Dawn Graham, Director of Elections
Donna Reese, Director of Voter Registration
Phone: (814) 765-2642 Ext: 5053
Phone: 1.888.965.2642 (Within Clearfield County)
Cameron County
Brenda G. Munz, Director of Elections
Phone: (814) 486-9322
Email: brenda@cameroncountypa.com
Misty K. Lupro, Registrar/Voter Registration
Phone: (814) 486-9321
Email: mlupro@cameroncountypa.com
Elk County
Mailing Address: 300 Center St. P.O. Box 448, Ridgway, PA 15853
Kimberly S. Frey, Director, Elk County Elections / Voter Registration
Phone: (814) 776-5337
Fax: (814) 776-5362
Email: kfrey@countyofelkpa.com
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays
Huntingdon County
Mailing Address: Bailey Building – 233 Penn Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652
Tammy Thompson, Huntingdon County Voter Registration Clerk
Phone: (814) 643-3091, ext. 205
Fax: (814) 643-8152 – or
Email: tthompson@huntingdoncounty.net
Jefferson County
Mailing Address: 155 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Brookville, PA 15825
Phone: (814) 849-1583
Fax: (814) 849-4084
Somerset County
Mailing Address: Somerset Co. Election Board, 300 North Center Avenue, Suite 340, Somerset, PA 15501
Tina Pritts, Director of Voter Registration & Elections
Phone: (814) 445-1549
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Except on Legal Holidays
Request an Absentee/Mail-In Ballot
You must be a registered voter to submit an application. You may check whether you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania using Find Voter Registration Status.
If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 general election, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 PM on Oct. 27, 2020. The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 PM on Nov. 3, 2020. If your ballot is postmarked by 8:00 PM on Election Day and received in your county office by 5:00 PM on Nov. 6, 2020, it will be considered timely.
Instructions:
- If you’re a voter with a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number, you must use it to apply with this online form.
- If you do not have one of these ID numbers, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections. Otherwise, you may visit your local county elections office.
- For an absentee application in English, download the absentee paper application form.
- For an absentee application in Spanish, download the absentee paper application form.
- For a mail-in application in English, download the mail-in ballot paper application form.
- For a mail-in application in Spanish, download the mail-in ballot paper application form.
If you’re unable to submit an application online or don’t have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.
Notice for Military and Overseas Voters: When applying for an absentee ballot, use the federal form.
NOTE: You must apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for each election unless you qualify for and request permanent status to vote by mail-in ballot.