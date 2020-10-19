Monday is voter registration deadline day in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) – Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote before the 2020 general election.

Here’s everything you need to know how to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

Register to Vote in Pennsylvania

To vote in the next election, you must complete your application by Oct. 19, 2020.

You can submit your application:

On the PA Voter Services web site

Delivered to your county voter registration office.

By mail to your county voter registration office, received by Oct. 19, 2020 Click here to download a blank voter registration form

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.

If you have one, use your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID to reference as you complete the application.

Local Board of Election offices:

Blair County

Mailing Address: 423 Allegheny Street, Suite 43, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Sarah Seymour, Director of Elections

Phone: (814) 693-3287

Fax: (814) 693-3144

Email: sseymour​@blairco.org

Virginia Clapper, Assistant Director of Elections

Phone: (814) 693-3150

Email: vclapper​@blairco.org

Bedford County

Mailing Address: Bedford County Courthouse, Suite 300, 200 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522

Debra Brown, Chief Clerk / Director of Elections

Phone: (814) 623-4807

Fax: (814) 623-0991

Email: dbrown@bedfordcountypa.org

Cambria County

Mailing Address: 200 South Center Street, Ebensburg, PA 15931

Shirley Crowl, Director

Maryann Dillon, Head Clerk

Phone: (814) 472-1460 or 472-1464

Fax: (814) 472-9642

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centre County

Mailing Address: Willowbank Office Building, 420 Holmes St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Phone: (814) 355-6703

Email: Elections@centrecountypa.gov

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clearfield County

Mailing Address: 1 North Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830, 814.765.2641

Dawn Graham, Director of Elections

Donna Reese, Director of Voter Registration

Phone: (814) 765-2642 Ext: 5053

Phone: 1.888.965.2642 (Within Clearfield County)

Cameron County

Brenda G. Munz, Director of Elections

Phone: (814) 486-9322

Email: brenda@cameroncountypa.com

Misty K. Lupro, Registrar/Voter Registration

Phone: (814) 486-9321

Email: mlupro@cameroncountypa.com

Elk County

Mailing Address: 300 Center St. P.O. Box 448, Ridgway, PA 15853

Kimberly S. Frey, Director, Elk County Elections / Voter Registration

Phone: (814) 776-5337

Fax: (814) 776-5362

Email: kfrey@countyofelkpa.com

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays

Huntingdon County

Mailing Address: Bailey Building – 233 Penn Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652

Tammy Thompson, Huntingdon County Voter Registration Clerk

Phone: (814) 643-3091, ext. 205

Fax: (814) 643-8152 – or

Email: tthompson@huntingdoncounty.net

Jefferson County

Mailing Address: 155 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: (814) 849-1583

Fax: (814) 849-4084

Somerset County

Mailing Address: Somerset Co. Election Board, 300 North Center Avenue, Suite 340, Somerset, PA 15501

Tina Pritts, Director of Voter Registration & Elections

Phone: (814) 445-1549

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Except on Legal Holidays

Request an Absentee/Mail-In Ballot

You must be a registered voter to submit an application. You may check whether you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania using Find Voter Registration Status.

If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 general election, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 PM on Oct. 27, 2020. The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 PM on Nov. 3, 2020. If your ballot is postmarked by 8:00 PM on Election Day and received in your county office by 5:00 PM on Nov. 6, 2020, it will be considered timely.

Instructions:

If you’re a voter with a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number, you must use it to apply with this online form.

If you do not have one of these ID numbers, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections. Otherwise, you may visit your local county elections office. For an absentee application in English, download the absentee paper application form. For an absentee application in Spanish, download the absentee paper application form. For a mail-in application in English, download the mail-in ballot paper application form. For a mail-in application in Spanish, download the mail-in ballot paper application form.



If you’re unable to submit an application online or don’t have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.

Notice for Military and Overseas Voters: When applying for an absentee ballot, use the federal form.

NOTE: You must apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for each election unless you qualify for and request permanent status to vote by mail-in ballot.