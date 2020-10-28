Member of Trump family plans Altoona visit

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A member of the Trump family will be making a stop in Blair County on Oct. 30 to visit the Blair County Convention Center, as confirmed by Blair County Republican Committee Chairman, Jim Foreman.

Foreman said it still wasn’t clear which Trump will visit but details would be available soon.

As of now, a time has not been set for the event.

President Donald Trump visited Blair County on Monday, where he gave a speech at the Altoona-Blair County Airport as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign tour.