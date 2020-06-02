Meet the Candidates Running for PA State Senate in the 25th District

(WTAJ)– WTAJ spoke with all candidates running for Pennsyvania’s 25 Senatorial District seat (which includes Elk, Jefferson, Cameron, Potter, Tioga, McKean, and northwestern portion of Clearfield County).

This seat has been held by PA Sen. Joe Scarnati for 20 years. He will retire after the completion of his fifth term.

There are three Republican candidates running for his seat in Tuesday’s Primary Election: John “Herm” Suplizio. Representative Cris Dush, and Dr. Jim Brown.

Democrat Margie Brown is running unopposed for PA’s 25th Senatorial District in the Primary Election.

Below are the full interviews highlighting the background and platform of each candidate:

Republican Candidate: John “Herm” Suplizio

Republican Candidate: Representative Cris Dush

Republican Candidate: Dr. Jim Brown

Democratic Candidate: Margie Brown