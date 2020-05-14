Many folks are taking advantage of the new mail-in ballot system

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new mail-in ballot system is allowing folks to vote from the comfort of their own home and many folks have taken advantage.

In the fall of last year, Governor Wolf signed Act 77 of 2019, allowing people to mail in their ballot without the need for an absentee.

“For the voter obviously it’s much easier for them,” says Shirley Crowl, Director of Elections for Cambria County.

She says many have already taken advantage of the new system.

“We have sent about 9,800 out at this point and we have close to 5,000 back on them.”

Blair County sent out around 9,500 ballots but has only gotten 1,900 back.

Crowl says they’ve also had to relocate ten poll sites across the county.

“Some of them were just because they were too small for the six foot rule. Some of them were retirement centers that we use so we weren’t able to use those.”

She assures the public that all poll workers will be provided with the necessary safety equipment.

“We have masks, and gloves and face shields ordered for our poll workers and have hand sanitizer as well as sanitizer for the tables.”

The last day to register for the primary is May 18.

Those wishing to use the mail-in ballot system have until May 26 to apply and June 2 to get the ballot back to their county.

Crowl encourages voters to bring their own black or blue pen if they are voting in person but says pens will be provided if they don’t.