Agreement reached in primary election voting machine issue

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County Republican Party Chairman Justin Behrens told Eyewitness News earlier Tuesday afternoon they planned to file a court injunction against the Luzerne County Election Board after voting machine issues in the county.

Behrens said they were calling for the impounding of all voting machines and any equipment associated with the voting machines.

Luzerne County Democratic Party officials met with Republican Party officials and Luzerne County Election officials at the Luzerne County Courthouse to work out an agreement regarding the proposed court injunction from the Luzerne County GOP, according to representatives from both parties as well as Luzerne County Election Boards officials.

Luzerne County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo tells Eyewitness News an agreement has been reached to allow for the election to continue.

Any voter who left their polling place Tuesday and did not vote is being asked to return to their polling place and vote by paper ballot. Also, anyone who voted by machine and is concerned about the vote is also asked to contact the Luzerne County Election Board if they have any questions.

County Officials say those votes will be counted. The voting machines will be secured after Tuesday night’s election and be audited as part of the vote certification process.

The chairpersons of both the county Democrat and Republican parties say they are pleased with the agreement. Luzerne County Judge Jenifer Rogers will hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon to finalize the agreement and put it on public record.

This all stems from issues reported at polling places in Luzerne County in which voting machines were labeling all ballots as Democrat regardless of the voter’s party.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.