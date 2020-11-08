Local Republicans organize rally, questioning results of presidential election

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of people upset about the outcome of the presidential election gathered today in Blair County.

Local Republicans organized the rally outside the county courthouse in Hollidaysburg.

They came to show their support for President Trump and to question the results of an election they say isn’t over yet.

A local lawmaker told us that people put their entire lives into the campaign and they’re not satisfied until they know everything has been done within the law to make sure that their voices have been heard.

“I’m introducing legislation to repeal mail-in balloting because what we just experienced and the fraud that it presents the opportunity for even the appearance of impropriety can’t be had in our elections,” said Representative Jim Gregory.

Representative Jim Gregory says his colleagues in the State House see the need for some repeal of mail-in balloting and maybe expansion of in-person balloting.

But he he adds that he may just support this type of change for presidential elections.