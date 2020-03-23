Legislative looking to postpone Pennsylvania primary due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Pennsylvania legislative is on track to move the PA primary to June 2, 2020, provided an amendment to Senate Bill 422 is passed.

On Monday, WTAJ spoke with State Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming), the Chair of the House State Government Committee for more details.

According to Everett, earlier Monday, the House Government Committee moved Senate Bill 422 out of Committee.

Tuesday, the bill will receive second consideration by the House at which time it will be amended to include moving the primary to June 2, 2020.

Everett also stated the bill can receive third and final consideration on Wednesday in the House and be sent back to the Senate for concurrence in House amendments.

After a concurrence vote in the Senate, it can go the Governor’s desk for signature.

Passing of this amendment would postpone the primary election which was originally planned for April 28, 2020.