(WTAJ) — U.S. Senate GOP Primary Candidate for Pennsylvania, Kathy Barnette (R) sat down to discuss the race for the seat and what makes her different from her opponents.

Barnette lives in the Huntingdon Valley area of Montgomery County. She served in the Armed Forces Reserves for 10 years. She is up against several other candidates for the Senate seat, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, David McCormick and Carla Sands.

Kathy Barnette talks race to US Senate seat with WTAJ Anchor, Jordan Tracy

Kathy Barnette talks race to US Senate seat with WTAJ Anchor, Jordan Tracy

Kathy Barnette talks race to US Senate seat with WTAJ Anchor, Jordan Tracy

Kathy Barnette talks race to US Senate seat with WTAJ Anchor, Jordan Tracy

In a live interview with WTAJ Anchor, Jordan Tracy, Barnette discussed what makes her stand out among the other candidates, what issues she plans to address and how she intends to make the necessary changes if she is elected.

“We need people to go to DC who have a backbone made of something sturdier than ear cartilage, who will stand up and fight for us knowing what to do is not generally the hard thing,” Barnette said. “It is deciding I’m going to do what is right. Even though the party or lobbyists or bureaucrats are telling me to do the opposite.”

You can listen to the interview in the video above.