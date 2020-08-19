Joe Biden officially nominated as the Democratic nominee

FILE – In this Mar. 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” said Sally Yates, former acting attorney general of the United States.

Delegates cast their votes virtually as the in-person convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The formal roll call and the nomination is a symbolic milestone and an expression of the party’s support for their candidate.

“In a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center,” former president Bill Clinton said in an address earlier in the evening.

The former vice president will accept the nomination on Thursday.