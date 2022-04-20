(WTAJ)– With the May Primary being just weeks away, Republican Candidate for Governor Jake Corman made a stop in Altoona to talk about his campaign.

Corman said in an interview that one of the biggest issues that he wants to address is bringing back jobs to Pennsylvania.

“Unfortunately, one of our largest exports are young people leaving Pennsylvania, and we’re certainly not attracting other young people to come to Pennsylvania. We got to make sure we’re creating opportunities and that’s what I wanna do.”

By converting the state’s natural gas into a product, Corman said that he believes there will be an opportunity to rebuild towns and to support families.

On Thursday, Corman plans to unveil a comprehensive election reform plan in front of the state capitol on the corner of North Third and State streets at 2:30 p.m.