Husband of Kamala Harris visits Centre County to rally support

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawyer Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, will speak Wednesday in State College at an event to rally volunteers and encourage Pennsylvanians to vote.

Emhoff’s visit comes two days after President Donald Trump drew thousands of supporters when he held a rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport. Emhoff attended an event in Allentown on Wednesday prior to his stop in State College.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former state attorney general, had tentatively planned to visit various areas herself earlier this month, according to multiple sources, but ultimately left the campaign trail after a few people on her team tested positive for COVID-19.