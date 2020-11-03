How to slow the spread of COVID-19 while voting in person

(WTAJ) — While a portion of voters have already cast their vote through mail-in ballot, many voters will be casting their vote in person.

The CDC has provided tips to slow the spread of COVID-19 while voting during the pandemic.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE

Wash your hands before entering the polling place.

Check your voting location and requirements. They may have changed due to COVID-19.

Verify that your voter registration is correct.

Bring your own black ink pen.

Vote during off-peak times if possible, such as mid-morning.

AT THE LOCATION

Wear a face covering. According to the CDC, children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated or unable to remove their mask without assistance should not wear a mask.

Maintain social distancing.

Cover any coughs or sneezing with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol after touching surfaces that are frequently used by others: door handles and voting machines are examples of this.

The CDC notes that you should not disinfect or wipe down voting equipment on your own. The electronic equipment can be damaged by using cleaners and disinfectants. They state that if you use hand sanitizer before touching the equipment, make sure your hands are completely dry and then wash your hands or sanitize after using the equipment.