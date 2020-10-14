Health officials offer guidelines for safe voting

(WTAJ) — As election day approaches, many voters are worried about how to safely cast their ballots.

From a Coronavirus perspective, doctors say the healthiest way to vote is to vote by mail, but because that may not be an option for everyone, experts are recommending specific guidelines for safe in-person voting.

Things like voting early to avoid long lines, wearing a mask, and trying to maintain social distancing are all being encouraged. Officials also say polling locations need to do their part to keep voters healthy.

Have hand sanitizer available at entrances, exits, and every step along the way during the polling process. And also to have disposable pencils, pens, or ballot-marking devices. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli / Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina



Those who’d like to use the mail-in method have until October 27 to request your ballot. Voters need to return their properly completed ballot sealed by 8 p.m. on election day November 3.

The deadline to register to vote in the commonwealth is also quickly approaching on Monday, October 19.