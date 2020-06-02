Gov. Wolf extends deadline for mail ballots in six counties

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On June 1, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order extending the deadline for county election offices in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties to receive absentee or mail-in ballots by mail to 5 p.m. June 9, 2020.

According to a release, this decision was made amid a surge in mail-in ballots, the COVID-19 public health emergency and recent civil disturbances.

Additionally stated, ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The deadline to hand deliver absentee or mail-in ballots remains 8 p.m. June 2, 2020.

“This is an unprecedented time for Pennsylvania and our nation as we face a major public health crisis and civil unrest during an election,” said Gov. Wolf. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and I want to ensure that voters can cast their ballot and that it is received in time.”

The last time an executive order was utilized to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots was in 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy.

Over 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail ballot since the onset of COVID-19.