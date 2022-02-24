SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Members of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania met in Somerset Thursday night.



The event featured candidates running for political office, including Kathy Barnette who’s running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, “My message to Somerset and to the rest of the Commonwealth is that we need change,” Barnette said.

“These are very serious times, we have very serious decisions to make, and my message is for us to keep our head on a swivel, and pay close attention and pick a candidate who will actually fight for us,” the Veteran and author said.

Also in attendance tonight was Dave White who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania,”We need to bring more of a business type mentality to Harrisburg, we’re not bringing in the business and commerce, we need jobs, we need the energy sector get the spark again and start growing again,” White said.

At this point, there are more than 15 candidates running for PA’s open U.S. Senate seat and more than 10 who are running for Governor.