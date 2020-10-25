GOP asks Supreme Court again to block PA ballot extension

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to speedily take up its case to block counties in the presidential battleground state from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.

The Republican Party’s late Friday filing came four days after the justices divided 4-4 on putting a hold on the extension. The Republican Party’s request could arrive before the U.S. Supreme Court with a new, ninth justice.

President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday.

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

