BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — With less than two weeks before the Pennsylvania Primary elections, U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R) is endorsing Senator Jake Corman (R) for governor.

Santorum, a two-term senator, cited Corman’s strong record of protecting the unborn and fighting to defeat countless tax increases proposed by Democratic governors as reasons why he’s endorsing him.

“Jake Corman is a fighter,” Santorum said. “He’s spent his life in public service fighting hard to protect the life of unborn children, and he never backs down from a fight. Jake has also fought and defeated countless tax increases proposed by Democratic Govs. Ed Rendell and Tom Wolf. He led the way to ensure Pennsylvanians could go to the ballot box and successfully stop Tom Wolf from ruling like a pandemic dictator. He took Tom Wolf to court to end his illegal mask mandates and won. He defeated Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro in court to continue a review of the 2020 election. Jake never minded a challenge because he wanted to help working families and small businesses. That’s why he’s in this race for governor. He knows the only poll that matters is the one on May 17, and he intends to win it.”

Corman is a Centre County native and was first elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 1998. He’s spent much of his life in public service by fighting for personal freedoms, education, job creation, public safety, and being a “watchdog” of fiscal Pennsylvania taxpayers.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Sen. Santorum,” Corman said. “Not only is Rick a friend, but I’ve admired how he’s been a stalwart defender of the sanctity of life. I’m glad to have him on our team.”

Santorum started his career in 1990 when he served in the U.S. House of Representatives as he beat a Democratic incumbent. In 1995, he beat another incumbent, U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford, and the went on to serve two terms in the Senate. Santorum also ran for President in 2012, while he did not win the nomination, he won 11 state primaries and received nearly 4 million votes.