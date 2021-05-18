Fight over virus orders, high court seat lead primary ballot

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine nominees for a seat in the state’s highest court, the extent of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations and other contests.

Voters of all kinds, including independents, can vote Tuesday on four ballot questions, including two that stem from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wielded his authority during the pandemic.

For Republicans, the top-of-the-ticket contest is between three Republican candidates for an open state Supreme Court seat. Meanwhile, Democrat Bill Peduto is facing a stiff challenge for another term as Pittsburgh mayor while voters will decide whether to write civil rights protections for race and ethnicity into the state constitution.