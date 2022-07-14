WTAJ — Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, posted on Twitter Thursday a video of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi trolling Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Oz, who is the Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is greeted by Polizzi in the Cameo video, who became popular on the reality television show “Jersey Shore” and given the nickname “Snooki.

Polizzi goes on to say she heard that Oz had left New Jersey for Pa to look for a new job. She doesn’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey “cause it’s like the best place ever and we’re all hot messes.”

She continues to wish Oz the “best of luck” but says that Jersey won’t forget him and that he’ll only be away temporarily and back home in Jersey soon.

Cameo is a video-sharing site that allows users to purchase videos from celebrities with personal messages. Under Polizzi’s profile, a personalized video starts at $300 and a business video starts at $3,500.

Fetterman, who recently trolled Oz with a plane banner that read “Hey Dr. Oz welcome home to NJ ❤️ John”, has been constantly attacking Oz with ads, articles and social media posts.

Fetterman and Oz look to face off in the general election on November 8 to replace retiring U.S. Senate seatholder Pat Toomey (R).

The Pennsylvania Senate race is one that most of the country has been keeping an eye on as former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz ahead of the primary elections. Additionally, the election could flip the seat to close the gap in the Republican-run Senate.