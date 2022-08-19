DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation and how it’s affecting farming in the community.

During his visit, Oz also learned about the increased number of overdoses in the community.

“They’re allowing fentanyl into the country. Because the cartels make a lot of money from the border-running human trafficking operations and they take that money and they buy drugs, fentanyl, particularly from China,” Oz said. “Now there have been a bunch of overdoses in the community I learned today. Young people who die, snuffed out at the beginning of their life journey because they made a mistake. And fentanyl is so prevalent all over the commonwealth but especially devastating to communities like this.”

Oz has been critical of his democratic opponent John Fetterman’s slow return to the campaign trail.

Fetterman held his first rally since suffering a stroke in Erie last week. Earlier this week he appeared with gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro at an event in Sullivan County.

While polls show Fetterman with a lead, Oz is moving along to try to gain ground and win in the November elections. Currently, Oz has agreed to a televised debate with Nexstar, but Fetterman has yet to respond.