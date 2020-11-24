Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all 67 counties late Monday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar Tuesday certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

Shortly thereafter, as required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

· Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

· Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

· Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

Today’s certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair, and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters. Governor Tom Wolf

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.



As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020



“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely,” said Sec. Boockvar. “The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter’s voice could be heard.”