Psychologist gives tips when dealing with election stress

(WTAJ) — A number of central PA residents see this election as one of the most important in their lifetime, creating stress and anxiety for many voters.

With the pandemic, our coping abilities have gone down, since there are fewer ways to manage stress.

One psychologist that recently saw more patients feeling overwhelmed by this election suggests that the best thing to do is take a step back.

He also suggests connecting with other people, going for walks, and limit the media you use.

“It’s great to be politically minded and to be engaged and everyone should exercise their right to vote, but we also cant involve our whole day on the newsfeed because there is plenty of media out there to be completely sucked into it,” Psychologist at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Jon Weingarden said.

Weingarden also wants to remind the community that there is an election every four years and there’s time to make changes in the future.