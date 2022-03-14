ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA) formally filed his re-election paperwork, submitting over 3,000 signatures, which is three times the requirement to seek re-election.

With the support of Republicans from across all 12 counties in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, Blair County native Joyce plans to run for re-election.

Serving the people of Pennsylvania’s 13 Congressional District is the honor of my lifetime. As a lifelong resident of Blair County, I am proud to have earned the support of so many of my neighbors, colleagues and friends to continue our work to represent Pennsylvania families and conservative values in Congress. Now, more than ever, is the time to unite as Republicans and focus on winning back the House to stop Joe Biden’s radical agenda. Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA)

Joyce was elected to serve the 13th Congressional District with over 73 percent of the vote in 2020. It’s reported that as a member of the House Doctors Caucus and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Joyce is the recipient of an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List and an A rating from the NRA.

In Congress, he is “fighting for Pennsylvanians’ commonsense, conservative values – strengthening our economy, improving Pennsylvanians’ access to quality and affordable health care, and defending our Constitutional rights,” Joyce’s website stated.

For more information about Joyce and his campaign, visit johnjoyceforcongress.com.