Congressman Joyce to object Electoral College process on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, DC. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. who serves Pennsylvania’s 13th District announced that he will object to the Electoral College Certification process on January 6, 2021.

Joyce joined fellow members of the Republican Pennsylvania Congressional delegation in a joint statement on the certification of the electors. They join a growing group who had stated they will object to the process on Jan. 6 due to actions they claim to be unlawful leading up to the 2020 presidential elections.

You can read Dr. John Joyce’s full joint statement with the delegation below:

Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) today announced that he will object to the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday, January 6.

“American democracy is possible only as long as the American people have faith in government ‘of, by, and for the people.’ We cannot have truly free and fair elections unless American voters have confidence in the results. In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf’s unlawful actions – coupled with the hastily passed Act 77 – shrouded this year’s election and spurred rabid distrust in the system. Despite millions of Americans’ efforts to discern the facts, we have not seen a meaningful investigation into the many legitimate accounts of election fraud and irregularities. For the sake of our liberty and our American values, I will stand up for President Trump – and our American democracy – by objecting to the Electoral College certification on January 6.”

Today Dr. Joyce joined fellow members of the Republican Pennsylvania Congressional delegation in a joint statement on the certification of the electors, including in part:

“Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor’s office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority.

“The unlawful actions include, but are not limited to:

Accepting ballots past 8:00 pm on Election Day

Not properly requiring signatures to match those on mail-in ballots or requiring dates Meanwhile, the matching of signatures was required at a polling site

Authorizing the curing of mail-in ballots with less than a 24-hour’s notice Only some counties were informed and adhered to this order leaving voters treated unequally from county to county

Authorizing the use of unsecure drop boxes, which is not permitted in statute

Prohibiting certified poll watchers overseeing the canvassing of ballots in Philadelphia

“These unlawful actions were taken without the authority or consent of the Pennsylvania state legislature. These are facts, and they are indisputable.”

Despite sustained efforts to discern the truth, these Members of Congress have not received an adequate response from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Given this failure of the Commonwealth’s leadership, they cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count.

“This very unfortunate, volatile, and distressing situation is due to the lack of respect and regard for the law and the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Pennsylvania State Constitution. Additionally, the failure of Pennsylvania’s justice system to seek the truth, rather than stay silent, allowed these irregular, unlawful actions to create a high level of mistrust in the process, as well as a potentially flawed outcome,” they continued.

Background:

Since Election Day, Dr. Joyce has been in lockstep with President Trump and his team to ensure that justice is served.

• November 6, 2020: Dr. Joyce and 38 fellow Members of Congress call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to begin a federal investigation and exercise oversight on the November 3 elections in Pennsylvania and around the country.

• November 7, 2020: Dr. Joyce and fellow Republican Members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation urge Governor Wolf, PA Attorney General Shapiro, and Secretary Boockvar to uphold the law of Pennsylvania and ensure that every LEGAL vote is counted once. They also call on Governor Wolf to recuse AG Shapiro, a hyper-partisan candidate, from ALL election oversight.

• November-December: Dr. Joyce supports President Trump’s legal challenges in Pennsylvania.

• December 1, 2020: Dr. Joyce and 36 fellow Members of Congress urge U.S. Attorney General Barr to take “bold and courageous action” in DOJ investigation of widespread allegations of election fraud in Pennsylvania and around the country and to uphold the rule of law and ensure legal justice for President Trump. As they write, “justice delayed is justice denied.”

• December 7, 2020: Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief in support of Kelly v. Pennsylvania, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Congressman Mike Kelly’s case against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

• December 8, 2020: Dr. Joyce co-sponsorsH.R.8830, the You Must Be Alive to Vote Act of 2020, which will require states to obtain information from Social Security Administration on deaths for purposes of voter registration list maintenance – and to prevent dead people from voting.

• December 10, 2020: In support of President Trump, Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas v. Pennsylvania and give all due consideration to our President.

• December 24, 2020: Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Kelly v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and uphold the Constitution of Pennsylvania.

• December 31, 2020: Dr. Joyce and members of the Republican Pennsylvania Congressional delegation release statement announcing that they will object to the Electoral College certification process.

THE LATEST: