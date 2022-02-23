ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce (R-PA) announced that he will seek reelection for the 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania.

Joyce said that while the district lines may have changed, his priorities remain the same.

“This district is my home,” he said. “I was born and raised here – my wife Alice and I raised our family and practiced medicine for over 25 years treating patients and families here in South Central Pennsylvania. I will work to faithfully represent each and every constituent I am elected and honored to serve.”

Joyce was elected in November of 2018 and was sworn into office in January 2019.