Clearfield County Elections Office adds four temporary workers, receiving record number of mail-ins

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the Clearfield County Offices, election season is in full swing, despite Election Day being just a few weeks away.

“During a presidential, it’s always super busy, and COVID has impacted us because the mail-ins have just gone through the roof,” said Dawn Graham, Director of Elections for Clearfield County.

Clearfield is one of many places in the Commonwealth where the number of mail-in ballots have climbed drastically.

Compared to the 2016 Presidential Election, this year’s mail-ins are already up over 9,000, nearly 7,000 more than the 2016 election had altogether.

“One of the things that’s going to slow us down with 9,000 ballots is we’re going to have over 18,000 envelopes to open, because there are two envelopes for each ballot,” Dawn continued.

Which is why Dawn and the Election Office decided to hire four temporary workers, to help with the overwhelming work load, among others who will helping count ballots on Election Day.

“We’ve had many people volunteer, whether it’s at the polls or the office, and we we’re familiar with all four of them, we knew they would be good workers, so they’re the ones we chose to come in and help and we made the right decision,” Dawn continued.

Dawn is also reminding those who mail in to Clearfield to postmark their mail in ballots if they intend to drop it off after the 8 am Election Day deadline. This change comes after the Commonwealth decided to allow mail in ballots up to three days after the election.