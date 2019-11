COALPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners Race has been delayed until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to a machine malfunction.

County Commissioner Mark McKracken confirms that machines in one precinct in Coalport were shut down improperly. There are 96 ballots currently in the machines.

There are currently 61 votes between David Glass and Lisa Kovalick. One of those two will fill the third seat.